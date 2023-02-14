Scotland targeted as Morgan Stanley doubles up on diversity accelerator programme

Morgan Stanley is doubling up on an accelerator programme that invests in and works closely with start-ups led by women and ethnically diverse founders.

The investment banking giant, which opened its first Scottish office in Glasgow in 2000, said it was seeking a cohort of ten start-ups to invest in and provide strategic advice as part of an effort to close a funding gap to diverse business founders.

During 2023, the bank’s Inclusive Ventures Lab programme aims to identify early-stage businesses selected from applicants across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. They will be invited to participate in a bespoke five-month programme designed to accelerate the business growth of each start-up. Last year, five emerging small companies were selected to be in the first cohort. This year, Scotland is being specifically targeted as a source of applications to the accelerator programme.

Vida Rudkin, head of Morgan Stanley Glasgow, said: “Having been here for over 20 years, Morgan Stanley knows that right across Scotland there are determined and inspirational people with great business ideas. We believe the [accelerator programme] is a proven, unrivalled opportunity to overcome the barriers faced by many of our most promising entrepreneurs, to participate as part of a truly international cohort of like-minded people and ultimately transform the growth prospects for their businesses.”

Morgan Stanley opened its first Scottish office in Glasgow in 2000. Picture: Kieran Dodds