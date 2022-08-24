Morgan Stanley pushes button on biggest ever graduate recruitment drive in Glasgow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the next few months, the US-listed banking giant will recruit 75 university graduates, 25 graduate apprentices and 104 university summer interns.

Vida Rudkin, head of Morgan Stanley Glasgow, said: “Throughout the past two and a half years of the pandemic, Morgan Stanley has remained committed to providing opportunities for young people.

“The firm has been an Investors in Young People at Gold level since 2015 and an early signatory for the Scottish Government’s Young Persons Pledge, so it is especially pleasing that this year we are recruiting the highest ever number of graduates, graduate apprentices and interns to the Glasgow office.

“Our new joiners are supported by our early careers training programmes and our Young Professionals Network.”

She added: “Our investment and commitment to young people in Scotland has been more than rewarded through the sheer depth of diverse talent we have been able to meet and recruit from across the country and we very much value the strong relationships we have forged with schools, universities and a whole host of partner organisations dedicated to nurturing and developing future generations.”

Morgan Stanley opened its first Glasgow office in 2000, employing six people. Having grown to occupy two city centre office buildings, the bank moved in 2018 to a new purpose-built HQ building on Waterloo Street in the city’s International Financial Services District.

Five of the interns in Glasgow will also become recipients of a Morgan Stanley Future Generation Scholarship, joining five existing recipients in Glasgow.

These scholarships are designed to support the advancement of talent from ethnic minorities and those from socially disadvantaged backgrounds, providing financial support, mentoring and advice to help interns complete their degree courses.

Meanwhile, holiday business Barrhead Travel has announced the return of its modern apprenticeship programme.

The Glasgow-headquartered travel group is forming an exclusive partnership with Glasgow Clyde College to deliver travel services apprenticeships via its in-house training academy.

More than 50 positions will be created with half of them to be based across Scottish high street locations. The group intends to release further apprenticeship opportunities for head office positions including roles within marketing, HR and IT.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, said: “As someone who started their own career through an apprenticeship scheme, I know the impact that offering young people genuine development and progression opportunities can have.

“Travel and tourism have faced a challenging few years - but there’s no better time to join the industry. Aside from having the opportunity to travel the world as part of your job, travel is one of the most inclusive, rewarding and diverse industries to be part of.

“Our young people represent the future of travel and I’m excited to play a role in nurturing our industry leaders of the future.