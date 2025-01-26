He will have served 20 years in 2026

Scotland’s minister for business has announced he will not be standing for re-election in 2026 as he seeks “fresh challenges” outside of frontline politics.

Richard Lochhead, who will have served the Moray constituency as an MSP for 20 years come 2026, said on Sunday it is “time to pass the torch”, stating he will work to ensure the area will receive a suitable SNP MSP to replace him.

Mr Lochhead was elected in 1999, representing the North East of Scotland as a regional member.

He later won the 2006 by-election for his current constituency, and has won seven elections in the following years.

During his career, he served as cabinet secretary for rural affairs from 2007-2016 under the first SNP government, minister for further and higher education and science, minister for just transition, employment and fair work, and is currently the minister for business, a position he has held since 2023.

Announcing his resignation at a local party meeting in Elgin, he said: “Come the 2026 election, I will have had the absolute privilege of representing Moray for 20 years and will have served as a MSP since our national parliament was reconvened in 1999.

“After much reflection I’ve decided it is time to pass on the torch, and to seek fresh challenges outwith frontline politics.

“When I joined the SNP as a school boy I could not have imagined that I would have the honour to represent such a wonderful constituency for so many years.

“I’ve witnessed the SNP move from the fringes to where we are now – still the most popular party in Scotland by some margin according to the latest opinion polls and after 17 years in government.”

In May last year, Mr Lochhead was taken to hospital for sepsis – a life-threatening illness that meant he was in hospital for six weeks.

The minister had to learn to walk again, and said it took two to three weeks for his voice to return.

Mr Lochhead thanked his constituents for their support over the years, and pledged to continue to support the SNP as he prepares to leave frontline politics.

He said: “From the bottom of my heart I want to thank my constituents for their endorsement and encouragement over the past 20 years – it has been the privilege of my life to represent the people of Moray.

“I must also thank my constituency office team and all members of Moray SNP Constituency Association for their support over the years – I could not have asked for better.

“I am proud of all we have delivered for Moray since the SNP came to office in 2007, including flood prevention schemes, new schools, more affordable housing, new health centres, the new Lossie bridge and so much more.

“I will endeavour to serve my constituents to the best of my ability for the remainder of my term and to do all I can to support the SNP Government, and will always maintain my lifelong commitment to the cause of independence for our country.”