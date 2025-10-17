Sales milestone achieved at £1.3 billion Edinburgh waterfront homes project

“West Shore demonstrates what’s possible when design quality, sustainability and affordability come together” – Calum Murray, CCG Homes

An Edinburgh housing development touted as one of Scotland’s greenest has reached a sales milestone.

West Shore forms part of the Western Villages masterplan - Scotland’s largest “net zero ready” residential project and the flagship of the £1.3 billion Granton waterfront regeneration project. The West Shore development is now officially more than 60 per cent sold.

The news comes as developer CCG Homes, in partnership with Rettie New Homes, unveils a new show home - one of two top-floor, two-bedroom apartments that will showcase West Shore’s prominent setting. The properties offer unrestricted views of the Firth of Forth to the north and Forthquarter Park to the east.

Calum Murray, managing director for CCG Homes, said: “West Shore is Edinburgh’s first ‘net zero ready’ private housing development, showcasing advanced building methods and innovative technologies that set a new benchmark for sustainable living in Scotland.

“Located within one of Edinburgh’s most exciting areas of regeneration, West Shore is part of a vibrant transformation that’s bringing new amenities, transport connections and community spaces to the waterfront.

“This development isn’t just about new homes,” he added, “it’s about creating a new way of living. West Shore demonstrates what’s possible when design quality, sustainability and affordability come together, and it’s clear that today’s buyers share our vision for a net zero future.

“I’m extremely proud of what our team has achieved and grateful to our buyers who have already joined us on this journey.”

Last year, Edinburgh Council approved plans for hundreds of homes as part of the regeneration project at Granton waterfront. The eco-friendly properties will be a mixture of homes for sale, social rent and mid-market rent, with the development expected to be delivered over the next seven years.

The development also has the capacity for a new primary school, commercial units and will benefit from active travel routes and public spaces, including one at the Granton Gasholder.

Claire Birrell, associate director for Rettie, said: “Rettie is delighted to continue our successful partnership with CCG Homes on the sales and marketing of the outstanding West Shore development in Granton.

“This landmark waterfront project has been exceptionally well received by the public, with sales performance remaining strong despite the broader challenges currently facing the new homes market. The success of West Shore is a clear reflection of CCG Homes’ commitment to quality, innovation, and community-focused design.

“With over 60 per cent of the homes now sold and the final core due to be released to the market soon, demand for the development remains high,” she added. “Notably, a substantial proportion of purchasers to date have been first-time buyers.

“West Shore continues to set a benchmark for sustainable, accessible, and design-led living in the city, and we look forward to building on this success as the final phase launches.”