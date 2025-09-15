Supporting the transition to net zero in Scotland
The Green Series launches in Aberdeen on 19 November with an event that will discuss the energy transition and skills.
Future conferences in the series will focus on sectors crucial to the shift to green renewables, including construction, transport, as well as agriculture and land use.
The conference at the Sandman Signature Aberdeen Hotel will bring together politicians, business leaders and academics who have a valued voice in this discussion. Speakers and attendees will debate the challenges Scotland faces and explore the best paths forward to achieve shared goals in the energy transition and beyond.
Supported by the Energy Skills Partnership, topics will include: supply and demand; the next generation of green skills; links between education and industry; reskilling and upskilling and retaining a workforce.
Event sponsors are Scottish National Investment Bank and industry-led, government sponsored skills body ECITB (Engineering Construction Industry Training Board). Exhibitors include ASET International Energy Training Academy and Forth Valley College. Speakers and a full agenda will be announced in the coming weeks.
Andrew Hockey, chief executive officer of ECITB, said: “Participating in the Green Skills & Energy Transition panel enables us to engage with our partners and industry via topical discussions. We will share more on our strategic plans for 2026-2030 which will provide the framework to develop the generation-defining skills and workforce landscape needed for the delivery of critical infrastructure projects, energy security and net zero ambitions.”
