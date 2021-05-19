Sale of buildings linked with sick kids hospital in Edinburgh raises millions for NHS Lothian

Scarlett Land and Development and Cushman & Wakefield said they had completed the sale of a portfolio of surplus NHS Lothian properties, generating £5 million of “much needed” revenue for the health trust.

The properties are located in the affluent Grange area of Edinburgh and have all been acquired by private buyers for conversion into private homes.

The buildings provided services that were linked to the nearby Royal Hospital for Sick Children (RHSC) which, until recently, was located in the neighbouring Sciennes area.

The joint agents will be marketing a further property at Marchhall Crescent, Edinburgh, which served as hospital during the First World War and subsequently became a nursing home. Picture: Angus Behm/SquareFoot

Following the recent relocation of RHSC to a purpose built hospital at Little France next to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and Simpson’s Maternity Unit, a decision was also taken to relocate these services.

Three properties and a plot have now been sold by Scarlett Land and Development and Cushman & Wakefield.

The two firms were instructed as joint selling agents on the portfolio in 2019. They will be marketing a further property, at Marchhall Crescent, which served as hospital during the First World War and subsequently became a nursing home.

Will Scarlett, director, Scarlett Land and Development, said: “The sale of this portfolio has raised significant funds for NHSL from older properties within the estate that were identified as being no longer fit for purpose; the joint agents have realised best value by selling direct to owner occupier purchasers and taking advantage of the particularly buoyant family residential market in Edinburgh.”

