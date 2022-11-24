Robert Gordon University (RGU) has kicked off the latest round of its annual Startup Accelerator programme to catalyse more innovative, early-stage entrepreneurs in the North-east of Scotland.

The Aberdeen-based university says the programme is now in its fifth year and has supported 86 businesses across the region that have gone on to generate “millions of pounds’ worth” of economic impact. Successful applicants who demonstrate high-potential ideas could receive £2,000 in equity-free start-up funding; five months of skill-development; free access to city centre co-working facilities; industry mentor support; and opportunities to network and pitch with key stakeholders.

RGU also says many past recipients have recently been recognised with significant accolades, for example Andy Ridgeway, founder of Everybodycounts from the programme’s 2022 cohort, being highly commended in the Create Change category of the recent Converge Awards, billed as the largest company creation-programme for Scottish universities. The new-start’s recognition is coupled with £10,000 in equity-free cash and £4,250 in business support for his educational firm that aims to change the way the world learns maths. Fellow Accelerator graduate Two Raccoons, a company which turns fruit waste into wine, was also nominated in the same category.

Furthermore, Zephyrus Aerolabs, founded by Chris Solomon, was a recent Scottish Young Edge finalist, winning £15,000. The aerial emission monitoring cleantech company was also a finalist at the Converge Awards, in the Net Zero Challenge category. Elsewhere, software development and consulting firm TrackGenesis, which was founded by 2020 Startup Accelerator participant Rajesh Plamthottathil, will go on to represent the North-east in the Tech Nation UK finals, having won their Rising Stars 5.0 regional event.

Exciting

Chris Moule, head of entrepreneurship and innovation at RGU, said: “We’re delighted to launch our annual Startup Accelerator for the fifth year and can’t wait to see all the exciting ideas that applicants come up with. At RGU we now have an embedded culture of entrepreneurship, creativity and curiosity, and we’re still as passionate as ever about driving innovation and supporting new impactful enterprises to contribute to Scotland’s economic prosperity.”

“The University is very proud of all our Startup Accelerator graduates and this recognition is testament to not only their hard work and dedication but also to the supportive environment created by RGU which inspires and assists entrepreneurs on their journey.”

Applications for the Startup Accelerator’s latest cohort are now exclusively open to current RGU students and alumni who have graduated within the past five years, and the deadline is Sunday December 11.

