Retail leaders make pre-election plea after Scottish shopper footfall shock

Retail industry leaders have called for “concrete measures to lift consumer spirits” in a pre-election appeal after the weakest Scottish shopper footfall figures in eight months, including the first decline in Edinburgh in two-and-a-half years.

Visits to Scottish high streets and shopping centres were down by 5.4 per cent overall in May, compared with the same month last year. The decline was worse than the UK average decrease of 3.6 per cent and was the weakest outcome since October last year, according to the latest data from the Scottish Retail Consortium.

Shopping centre footfall north of the Border declined by 1.8 per cent in May, year on year, though this was an improvement on April’s result. On a geographical basis, footfall in Edinburgh decreased by 4.6 per cent in May, while Glasgow registered a fall of 4.8 per cent.

Shopper numbers are likely to have also been impacted by poor weather.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC), said: “Shopper footfall in May was a damp squib with visits to Scottish stores dwindling compared to the year before. Whilst failing to match the heights of last May, when an extra bank holiday and the King’s Coronation provided a lift, was not a surprise this was still an underwhelming performance. Indeed, May’s performance was the weakest since October and the eighth month in a row of sub-par foot-traffic.”

He warned that disappointing figures had been recorded “across all retail destinations”, though the declines in Glasgow city centre and shopping centres were less pronounced than in April. After a “stellar run of growth” Edinburgh recorded its first fall in footfall in two-and-a-half years, the SRC noted.

Lonsdale added: “While there is rarely an exact correlation between footfall performance and retail sales growth, these figures will be a worry as shopkeepers contend with greater outlays on statutory costs whilst striving to trade profitably. The clock is firmly ticking down to the unveiling of the political parties’ election manifestos and publication of the new First Minister’s programme for government and refreshed tax strategy. The retail industry - Scotland’s largest private sector employer - is looking for concrete measures to boost economic growth, lift consumer spirits, and help rejuvenate our high streets and retail destinations.”

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant for Sensormatic Solutions, which helps compile the footfall report, said: “Having been one of the top performing regions for the past few months, Scottish retailers will have been disappointed to see a dip in footfall in May, and many will be hoping that this represents a ‘blip’, rather than anything more permanent. With inflationary pressures easing and household budgets starting to feel a little less squeezed, along with the optimism that may come with the general election in July, many may be hoping the mood music shifts back into a more positive key.

“With lots of opportunities to engage shoppers and benefit from ambient trade from forthcoming major events over the summer, such as the European Football Championships and Olympics, retailers will be hoping consumers will vote with their feet and head back to the shops in greater numbers,” he added.

TOTAL FOOTFALL BY CITY:

Edinburgh: May -4.6%, April +2.3%