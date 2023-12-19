The hospitality company behind the rapidly expanding Six by Nico restaurant brand has unveiled a further seven-figure investment in its native Glasgow, set to serve up three new venues.

The openings include a new flagship Six by Nico Glasgow restaurant in the Merchant City. Picture: contributed.

Six Company, led by Nico Simeone, is debuting a flagship Six by Nico Glasgow restaurant in the Merchant City. This is complemented by other additions Sole Club in Finnieston, which will pay homage to the original “The Chippie” idea that launched the Six by Nico journey, as well as further investment at Six by Nico Byres Road with the introduction of Somewhere by Nico, a cocktail bar that “aims to reinvent the traditional bar experience”.

The group, which over the last six years has expanded across Glasgow and beyond, now boasting 15 sites throughout the UK and Ireland, including Edinburgh and Aberdeen, and has been pursuing rapid growth despite a subdued economic backdrop, says it is moving into a new phase with a new look. Six by Nico Merchant City will open on January 15, 2024, at 64 Albion St, with all bookings from its Finnieston location, which will close the day before to be revamped as a new Six Company venue, being transferred to the new site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The existing Glasgow Finnieston Six by Nico will become Sole Club, an “exciting and brand new concept for the group” that will launch in its place in February, hosting a “unique” chippie takeaway, and a 22-seat speakeasy-style fish restaurant. The final investment for the first quarter of 2024 in Glasgow for Six Company will bring a new cocktail-tasting experience to the West End, which will look to create a six-stage cocktail experience every six weeks.

The group says that since launching its first restaurant in 2017 in Glasgow, Six by Nico has served two million dishes to 350,000-plus customers across its locations in Finnieston, Byres Road, and the Southside.