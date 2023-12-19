Restaurant group behind Six by Nico brand serving up three new Glasgow venues in Q1 2024
Six Company, led by Nico Simeone, is debuting a flagship Six by Nico Glasgow restaurant in the Merchant City. This is complemented by other additions Sole Club in Finnieston, which will pay homage to the original “The Chippie” idea that launched the Six by Nico journey, as well as further investment at Six by Nico Byres Road with the introduction of Somewhere by Nico, a cocktail bar that “aims to reinvent the traditional bar experience”.
The group, which over the last six years has expanded across Glasgow and beyond, now boasting 15 sites throughout the UK and Ireland, including Edinburgh and Aberdeen, and has been pursuing rapid growth despite a subdued economic backdrop, says it is moving into a new phase with a new look. Six by Nico Merchant City will open on January 15, 2024, at 64 Albion St, with all bookings from its Finnieston location, which will close the day before to be revamped as a new Six Company venue, being transferred to the new site.
The existing Glasgow Finnieston Six by Nico will become Sole Club, an “exciting and brand new concept for the group” that will launch in its place in February, hosting a “unique” chippie takeaway, and a 22-seat speakeasy-style fish restaurant. The final investment for the first quarter of 2024 in Glasgow for Six Company will bring a new cocktail-tasting experience to the West End, which will look to create a six-stage cocktail experience every six weeks.
The group says that since launching its first restaurant in 2017 in Glasgow, Six by Nico has served two million dishes to 350,000-plus customers across its locations in Finnieston, Byres Road, and the Southside.
Six Company founder and chief executive Nico Simeone said: “Our team is driven daily by the challenge to constantly create and reinvent. We are dedicated to being different, never resting on our laurels, and continuously striving to create the best customer experiences. Marking our six-year journey with such a significant evolution of experiences in our home town, and reaffirming our commitments to the city seems like the best way to celebrate the next stage in our company vision.“
