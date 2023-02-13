TIS Manufacturing, which specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of well intervention and control equipment, said it was in the midst of a “period of significant growth”. The catalyst to establish a renewables operation comes from prototype work and a subsequent eight-figure manufacturing contract award, which will see TIS manufacture mobile hydrogen refuelling stations on behalf of engineering firm NanoSUN.

Drew Roberston, TIS business development manager, said: “With this landmark contract award, our 21-year track record in the production of trailblazing equipment for complex applications within the oil and gas industry has proven itself to be highly relevant and easily transferred to the ongoing energy transition. With road travel accounting for around three quarters of global transport emissions, hydrogen will play a key role in the decarbonising of commercial transport applications; in particular the hard to decarbonise sectors of maritime, aviation and road. We are immensely proud to be playing a part in this critical journey, which provides the continued confidence to invest both in Aberdeen and the vast array of transferable skills available within the area.”