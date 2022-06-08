Recycling firm takes wraps off £4 million 'world-leading' Edinburgh waste facility

The new facility at the firm’s Mayfield site will enable the recycling of inert construction and demolition wastes through the latest technology using washing, screening, crushing and water treatment equipment.

It will increase the company’s processing capabilities from 75 tonnes per hour to 250 tonnes per hour, and is capable of diverting more than 450,000 tonnes per year from landfill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Williams, chief executive at NWH Group, said: “The engineering quality and sophisticated design delivered in our new aggregate recycling plant underpins this project as truly world-leading.

“By continuing to invest in the circular economy, we’re promoting the use of recycled aggregates, reducing waste to landfill, and therefore helping to reduce levels of primary production.

“During the past few months, we’ve worked hand in hand with Circular to deliver this complex project on time and on budget, and we’re now open for business.”

The new equipment, which has been installed around existing plant operations to minimise downtime, has been supplied, installed and project managed by Circular Group.

Sean Kerr, director and co-owner at Circular, said: “This highly complex project was designed, manufactured, installed, and commissioned in just under ten-and-a-half months, which is testament to the focus and collaboration of all key stakeholders.

NWH Group has officially opened its new construction and demolition waste recycling wash plant as it continues its investment into the circular economy and achieve carbon negative status.

“We’re delighted to be supporting the NWH Group with its sustainable business strategy by bringing the latest technology and innovation to the market in what is now the UK’s largest and most advanced wet processing plant for construction and demolition waste recycling.”

Just over a year ago, NWH Group invested £2.5m to transform its processing facilities with a new state-of-the-art “super plan” for its Leith site.

The facility features the most up to date technology to sort through construction and demolition waste more effectively, enabling it to capture up to 20 per cent more material for recycling.