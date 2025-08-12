Record sales for iconic Scottish food firm as temperatures soar
Ice cream maker Mackie’s of Scotland has hailed a record month for sales thanks to the sunny weather and new supermarket listings.
The family-owned firm said it had sold some 1.9 million litres of ice cream during July, setting a new all-time monthly sales record.
The standout month comes on the back of sizzling temperatures, with the UK basking in its warmest July since 2019, and Scotland recording average temperatures in the low 20s.
Helping capitalise on the demand, Mackie’s has also significantly expanded its presence in major supermarkets. The brand’s popular “traditional” tubs saw increased availability in retail giants Tesco and Morrisons, while its raspberry ripple product gained a permanent place on Sainsbury’s local shelves, helping it become the chain’s most widely distributed raspberry ripple ice cream.
Adding further momentum was the roll-out of the ice cream maker’s biggest-ever outdoor marketing campaign.
Managing director Stuart Common said: “The month of July saw impressive results, selling over 1,900,000 litres of ice cream, our best results in the history of the company.
“These results would not have been possible without the hard work of everyone at Mackie’s. Staff have volunteered to work extra shifts to keep up with demand and we have also created new summer roles and increased the number in our production team. We are consistently working hard at increasing standards and the July sales are testament to this.”
He added: “We’re investing more than ever in letting people know about Mackie’s. The marketing campaign is about making a bold statement, but also about being proud of our roots, our values, and the fact that we make our ice cream right here on the family farm.”
The company’s ice cream parlour, Mackie’s 19.2, also enjoyed a record-breaking period of sales in July, following the internationally renowned Tall Ships Festival.
Mackie’s produces all of its ice cream using fresh milk and cream on its fifth-generation family dairy farm, Westertown, near Inverurie in Aberdeenshire. The farm is powered by its own renewable energy installations, including wind turbines and a ten-acre solar farm.
