Ayrshire-based CCL Logistics & Technology is on track for record revenues as the company eyes two acquisitions in the new year.

The group, which employs 110 people across its operations in Troon, Bellshill, Derby and Aylesbury, is forecasting revenue growth of about 20 per cent as turnover is set to hit some £35 million for 2022. Earlier this year, the firm added sea freight tracking to its platform, myCCL, the company’s transport management system that provides container visibility and tracking, under former Google supply chain lead Tony Wringe, who joined CCL last year as chief technology officer.

The company is currently investing some £2.5m a year into its technology platform and has more than 40 people working at its innovation centre in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire. It plans to build new product features, while continuing to invest in existing systems. The firm expects to announce its next acquisition during the first half of 2023, one of two acquisitions planned next year.

Chief executive Callum Bastock said: “Our next acquisition will give us an even greater footprint across the UK, strengthening our base and our overall proposition for customers. While the company was founded as a one-stop logistics company, we are now a fully-fledged logistics and technology group that specialises in helping customers reduce costs and grow, sustainably. The challenges faced by the sea freight industry meant our customers had less visibility, higher costs and severe supply chain disruption. We are now able to help our customers track shipments and stock keeping units in real time, something that just wasn’t available previously.”