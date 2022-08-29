Logistics firm CCL delivers with revenue jump and acquisition ambitions

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm was founded in Troon by chief executive Callum Bastock in 1999, and has an Innovation Centre at Strathclyde Business Park in Bellshill, with further offices in Derby and Aylesbury. It said it grew revenue by 23 per cent year on year to £29.5 million in 2021, while headcount jumped to 110.

The firm explains that its core technology platform myCCL enables customers to deal with multiple UK and international carriers, while it adds that with a target market that ranges from small and medium-sized enterprises to publicly listed companies, it operates a fully outsourced model, choosing to invest in people and technology rather than vehicles or warehouses.

To date it has invested more than £10m in its technology offering and now has in excess of 40 people working in its Innovation Centre in Bellshill, with headcount expected to grow over the next few years, supported by a £3m research and development grant secured from Scottish Enterprise in 2019.

Mr Bastock said: “We work closely with around 500 suppliers every month, which means our own customers have access to a world of logistics choice through one logistics provider, helping them to save time, reduce costs and improve efficiencies. This overall approach has underpinned our financial performance to date and remains at the core of our investment in myCCL, our technology platform which gives customers complete supply chain visibility.”

The company plans to continue developing products to help customers, including sea freight tracking, warehouse productivity, customer delivery experience, and a supply chain carbon dioxide emission calculator.

Mr Bastock, who sees capacity, sea freight rates, and digitalisation as three key industry areas, continued: “We are also looking at acquisitions to support our growth ambitions over the next five years. To date, our run rate has seen us double in size every three years, and we’d like to see our growth continue at similar levels.”

From left: CEO Callum Bastock, CFO David Cockburn, and head of HR Maureen Ross. Picture: Stewart Attwood.