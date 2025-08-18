Reactec takeover: Hand-arm vibration pioneer spun out from University of Edinburgh bought by major player
Reactec, the Edinburgh-based tech firm best known for developing a hand vibration monitoring system, has been acquired by risk software specialist Ideagen.
The deal, for an undisclosed sum, is said to mark a “pivotal step” in Ideagen’s drive to improve safety and operational performance, particularly for firms in high-risk industries such as mining, construction and manufacturing.
Archangel Investors, the Scottish investment syndicate, was an early investor in Reactec - a University of Edinburgh spinout - supporting the company’s evolution from a specialised hand-arm vibration monitoring outfit to a workplace safety platform utilising wearable technology and data analytics.
Reactec chief executive Jacqui McLaughlin said: “At Reactec, our core mission has always been to protect workers and provide actionable insights that foster healthier and safer work environments.
“Becoming part of Ideagen allows us to extend our reach and provide even greater value to organisations that are forward thinking in their approach to enhancing the health and wellbeing of their workers.
“We, like Ideagen, seek to prevent and not simply mitigate risk. We can totally see the value our technology can bring to Ideagen’s existing customer base and look forward to working with them to deliver real impact.”
Ben Dorks, Ideagen’s chief executive, said: “This is a significant milestone for Ideagen as we continue to invest in technologies that address real-world challenges faced by our customers. Reactec’s wearable technology and data analytics are a perfect complement to our portfolio, putting cutting-edge tools directly into the hands of those who need it most. Together, we are setting new standards for workplace safety and risk mitigation.”
The takeover of Reactec marks Ideagen’s sixth acquisition in 2025.
David Ovens, joint managing director of Edinburgh-based Archangels, said: "Over several years, Archangels has supported Reactec’s transformation from a narrow hand-arm vibration application to a broad workplace safety platform, delivering meaningful health outcomes for workers.
“We’re particularly pleased to see recent strong growth in both domestic and international markets and we look forward to seeing the business flourish as part of Ideagen's global network which provides the perfect springboard for expansion,” he added.
Archangels has 120 members, a 12-strong board and executive team and more than 20 portfolio companies.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.