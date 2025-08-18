Reactec takeover: Hand-arm vibration pioneer spun out from University of Edinburgh bought by major player

“We can totally see the value our technology can bring to Ideagen’s existing customer base” – Reactec CEO Jacqui McLaughlin

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reactec, the Edinburgh-based tech firm best known for developing a hand vibration monitoring system, has been acquired by risk software specialist Ideagen.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, is said to mark a “pivotal step” in Ideagen’s drive to improve safety and operational performance, particularly for firms in high-risk industries such as mining, construction and manufacturing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archangel Investors, the Scottish investment syndicate, was an early investor in Reactec - a University of Edinburgh spinout - supporting the company’s evolution from a specialised hand-arm vibration monitoring outfit to a workplace safety platform utilising wearable technology and data analytics.

Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from University of Edinburgh, Reactec specialises in vibration monitoring and its impact. Picture: Peter Devlin

Reactec chief executive Jacqui McLaughlin said: “At Reactec, our core mission has always been to protect workers and provide actionable insights that foster healthier and safer work environments.

“Becoming part of Ideagen allows us to extend our reach and provide even greater value to organisations that are forward thinking in their approach to enhancing the health and wellbeing of their workers.

“We, like Ideagen, seek to prevent and not simply mitigate risk. We can totally see the value our technology can bring to Ideagen’s existing customer base and look forward to working with them to deliver real impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Dorks, Ideagen’s chief executive, said: “This is a significant milestone for Ideagen as we continue to invest in technologies that address real-world challenges faced by our customers. Reactec’s wearable technology and data analytics are a perfect complement to our portfolio, putting cutting-edge tools directly into the hands of those who need it most. Together, we are setting new standards for workplace safety and risk mitigation.”

The takeover of Reactec marks Ideagen’s sixth acquisition in 2025.

David Ovens, joint managing director of Edinburgh-based Archangels, said: "Over several years, Archangels has supported Reactec’s transformation from a narrow hand-arm vibration application to a broad workplace safety platform, delivering meaningful health outcomes for workers.

“We’re particularly pleased to see recent strong growth in both domestic and international markets and we look forward to seeing the business flourish as part of Ideagen's global network which provides the perfect springboard for expansion,” he added.