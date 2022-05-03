Barrhead Travel to take on 50 staff amid post-lockdown holiday rebound

The firm, which operates from more than 80 stores across the UK as well as online, currently employs 500-plus people. It said demand for travel has continued to grow by around 20 per cent per month since the start of the year.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, which was founded in 1975, said: “Following two years of ups and downs, we’re delighted to see the tourism sector emerge once again. The renewed demand in travel has allowed us to expand our offering, in turn growing the team and offering expert training facilities.

“Demand for travel has continued to grow by around 20 per cent per month since January and we anticipate that the expertise of a reputable travel agent will be highly sought after.

“This is an ideal opportunity for someone interested in the travel industry and seeking a challenge with excellent career perks and prospects.”

The firm said the new positions would vary from travel consultant to store manager. In addition to the recruitment drive, Barrhead is continuing to offer young people the chance to grow a career as a supporter of modern apprenticeships and the Kickstart scheme.

Candidates are being promised access to an “unrivalled training and development programme”.

The global travel industry was hit hard by the pandemic with airlines, holiday operators and hotels forced to lay off thousands of workers as borders were closed.