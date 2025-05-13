£1.3 million Trossachs cooperage looks to rejuvenate centuries-old whisky cask craft
Efforts to inspire the next generation of whisky barrel makers and repairers have been given a lift with plans for a new cooperage in the heart of the Trossachs.
Gary Drummond, a second-generation cooper with some 18 years of experience, has founded Trossachs Cooperage in Callander, Stirlingshire. The new facility is being backed by a £1.3 million investment and will be seen as a major vote of confidence in the Scotch whisky industry.
Four long-service coopers who bring more than 120 years of combined experience to the business are some of the first to join the team. The new cooperage is also investing in the future of the craft, with four apprentices to be recruited.
Working towards becoming a certified training hub and a member of the National Cooperage Federation, the venture will deliver the apprenticeship training, offering a customised SVQ award.
The cooperage will be based at newly secured premises on the Cambusmore Estate, Ballachallan, which are currently undergoing a comprehensive fit-out ahead of operations commencing this month. It will feature custom-built, state-of-the-art machinery, including a high-spec rejuvenation system with the latest safety features.
Drummond, who honed his craft at Diageo’s Carsebridge and Cambus cooperages, said: “The Scotch whisky industry is a pillar of Scotland’s food and drink economy, but coopering - a centuries-old craft - has faced serious challenges. Skills shortages and limited repair capacity have led to hundreds of thousands of casks being scrapped, which if repaired and rejuvenated could have gone back into circulation. Subsequently, distillers are forced to solely rely on costly first fill casks.
“Trossachs Cooperage aims to reverse that trend by repairing, rejuvenating and hardening oak casks to make them fit for fill - reducing waste, cutting costs and lowering environmental impact. Our ethos is built on skills, sustainability and Scottish craftsmanship, and we are incredibly proud to drive this forward from Callander.”
Over time, Drummond also has ambitions to expand the facility to include a visitor centre and café.
Chaired by David Ovens, joint managing director at Archangel Investors, the project has benefited from the early and ongoing support of business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael, legal practice Thorntons and property expert Jonathan Sutton.
