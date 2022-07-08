£100m Glasgow flats project one of city's tallest buildings after 20-storey 'milestone'

Contractor Graham has now completed the core of developer Platform’s landmark build-to-rent (BTR) scheme at Central Quay, which now stands as one of the city’s tallest buildings at 20 storeys.

Designed by architect Keppie, the £100m residential-led development will create nearly 500 apartments across four blocks, ranging from six to 20 storeys in height.

The vast development, at a prominent location at the Broomielaw, will include a range of amenities such as a state-of-the art gym, landscaped courtyard, two roof terraces, library and cinema room.

Matt James, senior project manager at Platform, said: “We’re delighted to see the building taking shape and reaching this milestone of 20 storeys. The project is running to plan, and we are looking forward to completing the development by Q4 2023. The tower will feature two 19th floor amenity spaces; a residents’ lounge and bookable private dining room with breathtaking views across the city.”

Gary Holmes, regional managing director for Graham Building North, said: “It has been a great achievement to oversee Central Quay rise from ground level to now stand at 20 storeys, where you can enjoy striking views across the city.

“It has enhanced the city skyline and will improve available housing options as we collectively try to expand city centre housing provision and strengthen the local economy. The BTR model is becoming increasingly popular for a range of demographics given the high-quality offer and amenities it provides.”