£1 million-plus training and treatment facility brings smile to Scotland’s dental sector

The pioneering project is being undertaken by Clyde Munro, Scotland’s largest dental group, in tandem with Dentsply Sirona, a global leader in the manufacture and development of hi-tech dental products.

The seven-figure investment will also be a boost to the fortunes of Perth, transforming a three-storey B-Listed building built for the British Linen Bank in the 19th century and occupied in recent years by a legal firm’s property shop.

While dentists will directly benefit from the training academy, the investment includes the creation of the UK’s first SureSmile Studio, which can provide treatments without the need for traditional dental braces.

Fiona Wood, chief operating officer with Clyde Munro, said: “Perth will be the first SureSmile Studio and Dentsply Sirona centre in Scotland and the innovative stand-alone training academy will provide dentists from across Scotland with access to the latest digital technology, which is transforming the industry, and the range of innovative treatments being offered to our clients.

“Perth’s geographical location at the heart of Scotland certainly played a key part in the decision to unveil our first training hub in the Fair City. It is easily accessible and ideal for dental teams based in towns and cities across Scotland.

“This is a major investment for the long-term while also supporting the increasing adult patient demand for cosmetic dental treatment since the country came out of lockdown last year. We are confident the SureSmile flagship in Perth will be the first of many in the UK.”

Glasgow-based Clyde Munro, which added Dental Care Perth to its fast-expanding portfolio last year, operates more than 60 practices across Scotland, employing some 200 dentists and caring for around 460,000 patients.

The group has grown rapidly since being founded with seven practices by Jim Hall in 2015 and earlier this year the business secured a £25m cash injection from Investec to fund its expansion plans.

Verimac director and Perth property developer Brian Blair welcomed the final piece in an ambitious jigsaw which has already seen Dental Care Perth and Salmoni Opticians relocate to specially designed adjacent premises in the city’s South Methven Street.

“This development is going to provide a welcome economic boost for Perth when it opens this summer, at a time when so many businesses are facing huge challenges created by the fall-out from the pandemic,” said Blair.

“Scaffolding will be coming down shortly after specialist stonemasonry work is complete along with the installation of new and restored traditional windows.

“This is a prestigious project being driven by Scotland’s biggest dental group in partnership with one of the world’s leading dental equipment manufacturers, with factories in more than 20 countries.