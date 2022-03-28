Ayrshire practice with 9,500 patients acquired by Scotland's largest dental group

Clyde Munro Dental Group said it had acquired Maybole Dental Practice, a busy predominantly-NHS four surgery practice with more than 9,500 patients.

Its owner, David Logan, joined the practice after graduating in 1993 from the University of Glasgow and worked as an associate for his father who bought the practice in 1973. David’s wife, Gillian, also started to work as an associate in 2003 and latterly has helped him manage the business.

As the pair prepare to leave the business, all other staff will continue working under the Clyde Munro banner, including dental nurses Sharon Robb and Colette Scobie, who have worked at the surgery since they were aged 15 and 16, respectively.

David and Gillian Logan of Maybole Dental Practice, which has been acquired by Clyde Munro Dental Group. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Robb, who joined the surgery on a youth training scheme the day after leaving school, will become practice manager.

Clyde Munro now has more than 50 practices across Scotland, employing some 200 dentists, 400 staff and taking care of 460,000 patients.

As well as a presence in all of Scotland’s major cities, the group owns practices from Orkney and the Highlands to the Scottish Borders.

Kirsty Dace, chief development officer, said: “Maybole Dental Practice is an excellent addition to our practice network and we are looking forward to building on the excellent foundations that David and Gillian are leaving behind.

“The practice is valued and held in high standing by the local community and with Sharon Robb to the fore and with the support of its long-established dental team, we will continue to provide a safe and welcoming environment to Maybole residents and beyond.”

David Logan said: “It’s a great place to have an NHS dental practice because there is a massive mix of patients from all walks of life, from Maybole and many surrounding villages, and down the coast to Girvan and Ballantrae.

“To our patients there will be no noticeable difference and they will be in the capable hands of dentists and dental nurses who have all been here at least ten years and Sharon and Colette, who have been here longer than me.”

Maybole is undergoing major changes, including the recent opening of the A77 bypass road which has removed a lot of heavy traffic from the town centre, the regeneration of town centre shop fronts, and will also benefit from a one-way road configuration.

Logan added: “There are massive changes underway in the town which are going to make it a really nice place to visit and to enjoy, whereas before the High Street was impacted by heavy traffic heading south. This is all about to happen as Clyde Munro takes over the practice, which is excellent for them and great for the community.

“The last few years have been incredibly tough for NHS practices but with Clyde Munro’s resource it will be a case of a problem shared is a problem halved. Its acquisition of Maybole Dental Practice is a positive development for our patients and our staff.”

