£1 million Clyde Gateway investment will create Glasgow 'community park'

The Old Dalmarnock Road Green Infrastructure project will see land beside the Bridgeton Community Learning Campus transformed into “active greenspace”. It will include a woodland path for walkers, areas to support biodiversity, new park entrances and a junior bike circuit.

Work at the 5.7-acre site will be carried out by Luddon Construction and is expected to be completed by the autumn.

Clyde Gateway’s chief executive, Ian Manson, said: “This is another welcome green investment and part of our ongoing work to bring new jobs, homes and high-quality public parks to Bridgeton.”

Andrew Waddell, director, Luddon Construction, said: “Everyone working on the project is really excited to see the final result and reveal the space to members of the community. The community groups involved in the project are clearly very passionate about transforming the area and we are pleased to help rejuvenate the existing site with a vibrant green space.”

Local groups and residents have been involved in the plans at every stage.

Lesley Ward, a member of the Bridgeton Community Learning Campus, said: “This greenspace will be testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the Bridgeton community and shows just what is possible when groups like ours come together.”

Established in 2008 following the announcement that Glasgow was to hold the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Clyde Gateway has seen more than £1.5 billion invested in the area from both the public and private sector.

