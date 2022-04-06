Grants aid native woodlands

Small native woodlands deliver many benefits for biodiversity, the landscape, and provide shelter for livestock and building but costs of planting and protecting these woods are often high - and Scottish Forestry said that the new grants recognised the additional costs incurred for such small plantings.

The agency, which took over from the Forestry Commission in Scotland in 2019, said that the enhanced rates would promote new small native woodlands that were up to three hectares in size –adding that all crofters throughout the crofting counties would be eligible to apply.

Announcing the new funding, Environment Minister, Màiri McAllan said:

“These enhanced grant rates for the crofting counties should help ensure crofters, who are faced with challenging conditions for growing trees, can reap the many benefits of planting native woodlands.

The new rates for native woodland planting in the crofting counties will see rates rise by £840 per hectare to £7,560 per hectare over a five year period.

Welcoming the increase in grant funding, chief executive of the Scottish Crofting Federation, Patrick Krause, said: