Hat-trick of new lettings agreed at prominent East Kilbride business park

Acting on behalf of Orbital House Investments, property adviser Ryden has brokered the deals at Orbital House, a multi-let office building located in East Kilbride’s Peel Park.

The 2,600-square-foot ground floor suite has been let to Claremont Office Furniture, which has decided to relocate its office function.

Additionally, two of the flexible “plug and play” rooms on the third floor have been taken over by The Social Cow, a creative digital agency, and Garden Maintenance Scotland, a firm specialising in landscaping and gardening services.

Surrounding occupiers include Clyde Blowers, Close Asset Finance, Veolia, HM Revenue & Customs, EDF Energy and IBM.

Gillian Giles, an associate at Ryden, said: “Orbital House’s commitment to investment in the building facilities and services have already paid dividends with these three new lettings. The building provides excellent quality accommodation in a prominent location and this is proving irresistible to prospective tenants.”

Orbital House is said to have benefited from an ongoing programme of investment over recent years with new lifts, common spaces with modern seating and collaboration areas complementing the onsite cafe.

Pamela Gray, partner at Galbraith and the building’s asset manager, added: “The building’s ability to offer flexible space ranging from 200 sq ft to 30,000 sq ft has ensured that we remain the building of choice in East Kilbride.”

