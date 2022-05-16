Hat-trick of new lettings agreed at prominent East Kilbride business park

A hat-trick of new lettings has been sealed at an office block on one of the biggest business parks in the west of Scotland.

By Scott Reid
Monday, 16th May 2022, 4:55 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Acting on behalf of Orbital House Investments, property adviser Ryden has brokered the deals at Orbital House, a multi-let office building located in East Kilbride’s Peel Park.

The 2,600-square-foot ground floor suite has been let to Claremont Office Furniture, which has decided to relocate its office function.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Additionally, two of the flexible “plug and play” rooms on the third floor have been taken over by The Social Cow, a creative digital agency, and Garden Maintenance Scotland, a firm specialising in landscaping and gardening services.

Surrounding occupiers include Clyde Blowers, Close Asset Finance, Veolia, HM Revenue & Customs, EDF Energy and IBM.

Gillian Giles, an associate at Ryden, said: “Orbital House’s commitment to investment in the building facilities and services have already paid dividends with these three new lettings. The building provides excellent quality accommodation in a prominent location and this is proving irresistible to prospective tenants.”

Orbital House is said to have benefited from an ongoing programme of investment over recent years with new lifts, common spaces with modern seating and collaboration areas complementing the onsite cafe.

Pamela Gray, partner at Galbraith and the building’s asset manager, added: “The building’s ability to offer flexible space ranging from 200 sq ft to 30,000 sq ft has ensured that we remain the building of choice in East Kilbride.”

Property adviser Ryden has unveiled the deals at Orbital House, a multi-let office building located in East Kilbride’s Peel Park.

Ryden said a range of suites remain available from 4,300 sq ft up to 30,000 sq ft.

Read More

Read More
Oil and gas specialist moves base in Aberdeen’s 'largest industrial letting of 2...
East Kilbride
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.