Property firm looks to draw big names to Eurocentral with 'build to suit' offering

Glasgow-based Tulchan Developments is pitching Orchard Park at Eurocentral towards the “build to suit” market as opposed to building speculatively.

Eurocentral, which lies next to junction 7 of the M8 connecting Edinburgh and Glasgow, already has more than three million square feet of logistics space with occupiers including Lidl, Hermes, Amazon, the NHS and BrewDog.

Gavin Robertson of Tulchan said: “We are delighted to be bringing this opportunity forward. Orchard Park will offer sites capable of accommodating units with generous yards and car parking, from 42,500 square feet up to 225,000 sq ft.”

The firm said it will be able to react quickly to the build to suit market, which is being fuelled by the current lack of available stock. Property consultancies Colliers and Montagu Evans have been appointed to market the opportunity.

Iain Davidson, director of industrial and logistics with Colliers in Glasgow, said: “We are seeing unprecedented demand for industrial and logistics properties. Coupled with record low levels of existing supply, build to suit is becoming a more prevalent feature of the market.”

Bryce Stewart, a partner at Montagu Evans, added: “This is a much-welcomed announcement, which will deliver serviced land in a prime location.”

Robertson and David Young, the directors of Tulchan Developments, have worked in partnership over a number of years, delivering major warehousing and logistics projects throughout Scotland.

Completed projects by the team behind Orchard Park include the land sale to Tesco for its vast 750,000 sq ft distribution hub at Livingston, 40,000 sq ft for Geopost/DPD at Newbridge in Edinburgh, 70,000 sq ft for DPD at Eurocentral M8 and the regional distribution facility for the Co-op at Inverness Airport Business Park.

Robertson added: “Occupier requirements are at a high level and many have to accommodate specific operational requirements, which can only be met by a build to suit solution.

“Working with our joint venture partners, this is what we are focused on. The site already has planning permission and basic infrastructure is in place, to allow a quick response to occupiers.”

