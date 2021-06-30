Plans unveiled for 'significant' logistics facility on site of former Lanarkshire factory

A computer generated image showing how the new Bellshill logistics facility would look in its surroundings.

Knight Property Group said it had submitted a full planning application to the local council to develop its £50 million logistics park in Bellshill.

The development, set to be branded as Belgrave Logistics Park, will be located on the site of the former Devro manufacturing facility, which was acquired by Knight in February and is currently undergoing demolition and site clearance works.

Knight’s submission for the 14-acre site will be developed on a speculative basis. It includes plans for five high-quality logistics units.

The development’s green credentials include electric car charging points and solar photovoltaics panels on the roof.

Howard Crawshaw, managing director of Knight Property Group, said: “We are hugely excited to have submitted our proposals for this significant development. It is fantastic to see the redevelopment of the site moving swiftly and gaining momentum and the lodging of the application after the consultation period takes us another step along the path.

“We firmly believe the delivery of high quality logistics warehousing to the Scottish market will be well received. Construction work should start later this year and the first units will be available in the second quarter of 2022.”

Alan Gilkison, partner at Ryden, added: “Knight has a strong track record of developing and delivering versatile and well-designed industrial and logistics units.

“Given the prime location and excellent connectivity, we anticipate positive demand from discerning logistics businesses. Belgrave Logistics Park is certain to be well-received.”

