Prince Charles merges charities

Four of Prince Charles’s charities have been consolidated to create a new charity – the Prince’s Foundation.

The new charity will have its headquarters in Dumfries House in East Ayrshire.

It incorporates the the Great Steward of Scotland’s Dumfries House Trust, the Prince’s Foundation for Building Community, the Prince’s Regeneration Trust and the Prince’s School of Traditional Arts.

The Prince’s Foundation will focus on improving the built environment, saving heritage, promoting culture and running community education projects UK-wide.

The Prince of Wales, who will be 70 in November, said: “As I approach something of a milestone in my own life, I have had a chance to reflect on how best to ensure my charities continue to help those people and causes they were initially set up to serve, both now and for many years to come.”