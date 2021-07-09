Premier Inn opens most northerly hotel on Scotland's North Coast 500 route

The new 85-bedroom hotel in the heart of Thurso has created 35 jobs. It is the fourth new Premier Inn hotel to open in Scotland this calendar year.

Richard Aldread, head of construction for parent company Whitbread in the UK regions, said: “We have been extremely busy in Scotland this year with four new hotel openings in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hamilton and now Thurso.

“Together the new hotels add 566 Premier Inn rooms to our growing network in popular urban and leisure locations in Scotland and we are continuing to invest with a further 60-bedroom extension to our popular Edinburgh Princes Street hotel which is currently on-site.

“Thurso adds another unique location to our network, and with many new Premier Inns opening in other adventure and leisure hotspots this year, we are able to offer our guests even more choice for their get-away or extended break.”

In total Whitbread expects to open around 3,000 new Premier Inn and hub by Premier Inn bedrooms this financial year.

The company is also currently looking for locations across Scotland including Dunblane, Ballater, Callandar, the Isle of Skye and Largs.

Fred Berman, director at Pentland Property, which developed the latest hotel for Whitbread, said: “We are delighted to see the Premier Inn Thurso hotel open. It has been a pleasure working with the Whitbread team and our contractors Morrison Construction who have delivered an excellent new hotel.

“We wish Premier Inn Thurso every success and hope all their guests have a most enjoyable stay.”

