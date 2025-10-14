Positive impact: How Social Investment Scotland’s £52.5 million is creating ‘meaningful change’

“This report demonstrates the enduring power of social investment to create meaningful change in communities across Scotland and beyond” – Alastair Davis, CEO

Ethical lender Social Investment Scotland (SIS) has pumped more than £52 million into social enterprises, charities and community groups over the past year, according to new figures.

The “responsible finance provider”, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, said total active loans and investments for the year to March 2025 topped £52.5m, among 216 ventures. The active loans and investments were made to a wide range of social enterprises, charities, community groups and “mission-led businesses” across the UK.

Throughout the 12-month period, the lives of millions of people were “positively impacted” through SIS investee activities, with organisations making an impact in key areas such as employment and training, income and financial inclusion, and environmental conservation, the lender’s latest impact report reveals.

L to R: Helene van der Ploeg, chief executive of Grassmarket Community Project, an a SIS customer; Jon Slight, woodwork manager; Lindsay Wake, head of impact and communications, Social Investment Scotland; Catherine Jones, social enterprise director, at Grassmarket Community Project. Picture by Greg Macvean Photography

Meanwhile, SIS investments throughout the year have contributed towards the sustainability of at least 6,300 full-time equivalent jobs and supported 39 employment, training and education initiatives.

Some 36 per cent of investees are based within the most deprived areas in Scotland, while 31 per cent operate in rural locations or on islands, reaching remote and underserved communities.

Key initiatives during the year included SIS playing a leading role in bringing together Lloyds Banking Group, Better Society Capital (BSC) and, more latterly, Triodos, alongside four community development financial institutions to create CIEF - a £72m investment initiative aimed at supporting micro, small and medium-sized businesses in the most deprived areas across England and Wales. Around £28m has already been deployed since the fund’s launch in spring 2024.

SIS said it had also continued to lead the Financial Inclusion for Scotland (FIFS) group - a cross-sector effort to address financial exclusion across the country.

Alastair Davis, SIS’ chief executive, said: “As we begin our 25th anniversary year, this report demonstrates the enduring power of social investment to create meaningful change in communities across Scotland and beyond.

“Our investees continue to tackle Scotland’s most pressing challenges, from providing essential childcare services that enable parents to work, to developing environmental sustainability initiatives including renewable and conservation projects. The fact that over a third of our investments are in Scotland’s most deprived areas shows we're successfully channelling resources where they're needed most.

“This year has seen significant progress in our market-building efforts, particularly through our leadership of Financial Inclusion for Scotland and our work preparing nature-based projects for investment readiness. We’re not just providing finance, we’re helping to build the infrastructure for a fairer, more inclusive impact economy,” he added.

Community Circus Paisley, founded in 2021, has created a permanent, community-owned home for Scotland’s circus community with support from SIS funding. The organisation provides access to world-class training in circus arts, including Scotland’s only full-scale flying trapeze equipment.