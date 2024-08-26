Popular Edinburgh commuter village to get 75 homes that will ‘benefit local people’
A housebuilder has started work on a £17.5 million contract to deliver 75 properties in an Edinburgh commuter village.
Cruden’s contract with Midlothian Council will see the builder construct a mix of 75 flats, cottage flats and houses in Gorebridge, to the south of the city bypass. The development will include ten “extra care” units, two bariatric units and one four-bedroom, six-person wheelchair-accessible house.
Developers stressed that sustainability would be a core focus of the project, ensuring that tenants will have access to “high-quality, future-proofed homes, fit for the net-zero demands of the future”. The primary heat source within the development will be air source heat pumps. Cruden said this would align with the Scottish Government’s targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote renewable energy.
In addition, the homes will feature “advanced insulation techniques”. High-performance insulation will ensure that the homes are energy-efficient, maintaining comfortable indoor temperatures year-round while reducing energy consumption and utility costs for tenants. The development will also incorporate landscaped areas, communal gardens and play zones.
Cruden managing director Fraser Lynes said: “It's been great to get our boots on the ground in Gorebridge to herald the commencement of this innovative new development. Scotland is facing a well-documented housing emergency and Newbyres will make an important contribution to alleviating the need for high quality affordable housing in Midlothian.
“We have been working closely with our partners at Midlothian Council to ensure the design of this development is tailored to meet the diverse needs of the Gorebridge community and the end result will be an impressive development with accessibility, sustainability and community at its core.”
Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for housing, councillor Stuart McKenzie, added: “This is a landmark day as we start work, building sustainable, energy-efficient homes at Newbyres that will benefit local people for decades to come. We’re very pleased to be working with Cruden on this exciting development, which will also bring community benefits, such as job opportunities for local people during the construction phase.”
