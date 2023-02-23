New urban development in west Edinburgh to gain 122 homes of all sizes

Planning permission has been granted for a further 122 homes at a new urban development to the west of Edinburgh.

Cruden Homes will build the properties at West Craigs - a growing new community between Barnton and the Gyle. Once completed, West Craigs will include at least 1,700 new homes, a primary school, nursery, health centre, cafe, extensive parkland and woodland and a network of cycle routes. Cruden said its 4.25-acre site was ideally placed within the new community, overlooking the open space of the newly formed Lennie Park and within walking distance of the popular Cammo Estate.

Work is due to start on site this spring and the first phase of homes is anticipated to be completed by early 2024. Designed by ISA Architecture & Design, the range of new homes features one, two and three-bedroom apartments, many with balconies, along with three and four-bedroom terraced and semi-detached houses and townhouses, all with private gardens. The development will also provide communal electric vehicle charging points and break out garden spaces with barbecue and seating areas for the apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraser Lynes, managing director of Cruden Homes, said the availability of quality new housing remains scarce, adding: “West Craigs offers home buyers the best of both worlds, with a wealth of amenities on the doorstep surrounded by an abundance of green space and only 15 minutes from the city centre. Our plans include a variety of homes to meet differing customer needs and we expect this development to be extremely popular amongst home buyers.”