Two historic hotels in the Highlands on the famous North Coast 500 route have reopened after a facelift to the tune of nearly £2 million.

Highland Coast Hotels has announced the official reopening of Plockton Inn and The Tongue Hotel, which are now welcoming overnight guests and diners, following the completion of an extensive four-month refurbishment at both properties, collectively amounting to £1.8m, and supported by Highlands & Islands Enterprise.

Tongue Hotel, a former 19th century sporting lodge, now offers 19 individually-styled guest rooms and a newly refurbished 40-cover restaurant Varrich (which takes inspiration from the remains of Castle Varrich on the headland opposite and is led by head chef Sumit Dhar) plus bar, all overseen by general manager Marcel Wassen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarding Plockton Inn, this has been reduced from 14 rooms to 12 to allow for larger en-suite bathrooms, and Highland Coast Hotels has appointed Paul Arcarias as the property’s new boss. Its makeover also includes Sorley’s House in the building opposite, which takes its name from the famous Scottish poet Sorley MacLean, who lived on the site for a number of years, the newly refurbished 80-cover Plockton Inn, Restaurant and Bar, plus a rapid service seafood operation, The Outside Inn – with head chef Steven New and portfolio head chef Eric Lionnet.

Tongue Hotel, a former 19th century sporting lodge, now offers 19 individually-styled guest rooms. Picture: contributed.

Highland Coast Hotels points out that it has, since it was created in April 2021, acquired another four of the region’s landmark hotels, including the Kylesku Hotel, overlooking Loch Gleann Dubh in the far West Highlands; Newton Lodge overlooking Loch Glencoul; the Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch, on the first tee of the renowned golf course; as well as the Royal Marine Hotel in Brora, which is situated close to top golf courses, beaches, and distilleries.

David Whiteford, chairman of Highland Coast Hotels, said: “We’re extremely proud to have reached this significant milestone in the development of Highland Coast Hotels. As with each of our six venues across the North Highlands, our focus continues to be on creating environmentally-friendly hotels and supporting local communities, suppliers, producers, designers and artists.

“Tongue benefits from its position on the world-famous North Coast 500 and Plockton is renowned as ‘The Jewel of the Highlands’, overlooking Loch Carron.”