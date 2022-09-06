Highlands and Islands Enterprise investments help create 1,300-plus jobs

Investments by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) supported businesses and social enterprises to create 1,327 full-time equivalent jobs and retain a further 160. Of the total jobs supported, 138 were in “fragile” areas and 82 were green jobs.

An example is Bakkafrost Scotland - formerly the Scottish Salmon Company - which has embarked on a research and development project at Kishorn in Wester Ross that is expected to create 30 rural jobs over four years.

Harland & Wolff, meanwhile, has established 70 jobs in renewable energy manufacturing at Arnish in the Outer Hebrides.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) chairman Alistair Dodds. Picture: Gillian Frampton

The figures, which are subject to review by Audit Scotland ahead of HIE’s annual report in December, show that turnover among HIE-supported firms is forecast to increase by more than £620 million and grow international sales by upwards of £280m.

HIE chairman Alistair Dodds said: “Businesses, social enterprises, communities and other organisations across the Highlands and Islands showed tremendous resilience and ambition in the face of a unique and severe set of challenges last year.

“These strengths played a huge role in the strong outcomes we were able to achieve and will be vital in facing the current challenges and driving recovery and growth in the years ahead.