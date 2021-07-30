Plans unveiled for £10m luxury flats development in sought after part of Glasgow

The five-storey Waverley Park Apartments – which consists of 34 two-bedroom flats and three-bedroom penthouses – will be built in the heart of Shawlands.

Developer Kelvin Properties said the project is due to be completed in 2022, with buyers able to reserve properties from September this year, with prices starting at £259,995.

The new development promises a “host of attractive features”, including a roof garden with views over a neighbouring bowling green, private balconies for most apartments, lift access to all floors, 100 per cent allocated car parking and an “exclusive” penthouse floor.

CGI image of the five-storey Waverley Park Apartments, which consists of 34 two-bedroom flats and three-bedroom penthouses and will be built in the heart of Shawlands, Glasgow.

Waverley Park Apartments will be the first Kelvin Properties development delivered since the arrival of new land director Andrew Duncan, who joined from Cala Homes earlier this year.

He said: “The Waverley Park Apartments provide luxury accommodation in one of the fastest growing and popular areas in Glasgow.

“Shawlands has very quickly become one of the most desirable areas in the city, providing a high standard of living ideal for families and young professionals who want to enjoy life to the full.”

Company founder Stephen McKechnie added: “For more than 20 years, Kelvin Properties has proudly created some of Glasgow’s most prestigious and desirable residential developments, and Waverley Park Apartments will be a proud addition to the portfolio.

“Shawlands is an area we have wanted to develop in for some time, and Waverley Park Apartments will be a fantastic addition to the area at a very exciting time.”

