'Family-friendly' development with almost 130 homes launches to south-east of Glasgow

The latest Cambuslang site will also see the introduction of a new house type, the Gillespie, which will become a mainstay in future developments.

Gilbertfield Woods will be the second development property firm Dundas Estates has taken on in Cambuslang after selling all 61 homes at Gilbertfields View, which is adjacent to the new South Lanarkshire site.

Targeting “first-time buyers, downsizers and those with growing families”, the latest development of 128 homes will comprise three-bed semi-detached, and three, four and five-bedroom detached homes with the first phase consisting of 41 units.

Gail Grant, sales negotiator with Livingston-based Dundas Estates, said: “We have a rich history in Cambuslang following our previous development which proved extremely popular with new buyers.

“Gilbertfield Woods will provide potential buyers a chance to purchase a home with a tremendous amount space while being located on the outskirts of Scotland’s largest city.

“The site will also see the introduction of our brand new house type, the Gillespie, which will become a mainstay in all of our future developments.”

Meanwhile, Juniper Residential – part of Cruden Group – said it had seen a surge in interest in its Muirwood Gardens development in Kinross from Edinburgh-based prospective buyers. The new bungalow and villa development is aimed at over-55s.

Juniper’s sales and marketing director, Hazel Davies, said: “We’ve been delighted with the strong response to Muirwood Gardens since we launched earlier this year and have seen superb levels of interest from across Scotland and from further afield.

“Prospective buyers have been really taken with the concept of living in their own home within a likeminded community, with all the comforts and security you would expect from a luxury development.”

