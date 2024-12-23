Plans unveiled for major refurb, spa and gym at landmark Lanarkshire wedding hotel

“We recognise that the hospitality market has shifted in recent times, with relaxation and wellbeing high on the agenda” – David Tracey, MD

Scottish hospitality operator Manorview has submitted plans for a major overhaul of its Bothwell Bridge hotel including adding a new spa facility.

The group, who also operates Boclair House in Bearsden and The Redhurst in Giffnock, purchased the property in summer 2022, and has now submitted a planning application for the Lanarkshire hotel.

Previously housing bedrooms, a restaurant, bar, conservatory and function spaces, the property will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment. For the hotel aspect, plans submitted include 70 bedrooms - doubles and twins, a honeymoon suite and a guest suite that sleeps six and is designed for the evening before a wedding.

Artist's impression of the new-look exterior of the Bothwell Bridge hotel.

The other facilities are set to include a 175-cover brasserie style dining space, and a “relaxed lounge area to enjoy coffee, cakes and pastries by day”. Manorview is also planning for the property to have a large wedding and function suite, with another celebration space to the rear, as well as private dining facilities.

With much of the facade being retained, architects have also recommended the addition of an orangery to the front of the property which will be an extension to the restaurant and function spaces. Plans for the spa include a rooftop hydrotherapy pool and plunge pool, seven treatment rooms, experience showers, sauna, and lounge for refreshments. In addition, the proposals also include on-site gym facilities.

Manorview managing director David Tracey said: “We are very excited at the prospect of bringing Bothwell Bridge to life in a new way. We recognise that the hospitality market has shifted in recent times, with relaxation and wellbeing high on the agenda for local and national guests. So we knew we wanted to include a spa and gym in our plans.

“Our aim for Bothwell Bridge is to have something not just for hotel guests, but a place that locals can unwind, relax and enjoy memorable moments with family and friends.”