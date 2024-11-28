Crieff Hydro was built in the late 1800s.

It was the brainchild of Victorian physician Dr Thomas Meikle, who wanted to recreate the healing atmosphere of an Austrian hydrotherapy baths in Scotland.

Now, popular family hotel Crieff Hydro is to undergo a multi-million pound refurbishment, which will transform its public areas.

The project will create a new day-to-night bar, refurbished dining areas, and a speakeasy bar, with a new look, feel and experience for hotel guests, local country club members and the wider local community.

As well as its flagship venue, the company also owns Peebles Hydro and six other properties around Scotland.

Work will start in January, with the new areas to be unveiled during spring 2025. The project is the work of brothers, Richard and Charlie Leckie - the sixth generation of the Leckie family at Crieff Hydro.

Charlie Leckie said: “This investment marks a key milestone in the 156-year journey of Crieff Hydro. It is the most significant investment project we’ve undertaken in the last 20 years and one we’ve been planning for quite some time.

A multi-million pound investment will see Crieff Hydro transformed.

“My family is proud of the hotel’s heritage, which means so much to the many guests that we welcome every year. We’ll be making sure that history is protected and shared in the contemporary offering we’ll be bringing to our guests.

“Over the coming months, we’ll unveil further details on all the food and drink menus and experiences.”

Scotland’s oldest registered trading company, the hotel, on the outskirts of Crieff, in Perthshire, was opened in 1868. It has since expanded to include an activity centre and self catering accommodation.

Chief executive Stephen Leckie, said: “Responding to the needs of our guests and a commitment to reinvestment in a family business is what has taken Crieff Hydro from its

days as a ‘dry hotel’ a few decades ago to what it is now - a vibrant resort which is enjoyed by all.

“We’ve taken great care to plan this project around our guests and as we progress with the various upgrades in early 2025, we’ll be keeping a wide range of leisure and food and drink options on offer.