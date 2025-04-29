“We are committed to delivering high-quality homes that will complement the existing surroundings and provide a fantastic place to live”

Housebuilder Cala Homes has started work on a multi-million-pound development in one of Aberdeenshire’s “most sought-after locations”.

The firm said it was building 95 new properties at Conglass, in Inverurie, following the success of a neighbouring project in 2021. The latest development is expected to support 190 local construction jobs, alongside a further 140 roles in the wider supply chain.

It will offer a mix of homes to suit “a variety of buyers”, from first-time homeowners to growing families and downsizers, Cala noted. Once completed, the scheme will comprise a mix of four and five bedroom homes, alongside 24 new “affordable” homes.

Plans for the project were approved by councillors last year and the development will have almost 25,000 square metres of open space, which will account for some 40 per cent of the site.

Conglass is one of six sites in the north-east of Scotland that the company will build out in 2025, supporting more than 1,000 jobs across the region. It has also started work on 383 homes across sites at Oldfold Village in Milltimber (92 homes), Craibstone (80 homes), Upper Lochton in Banchory (68 homes), and Grandhome (76 homes) and Silverburn (67 homes) in Bridge of Don.

Ross Maclennan, land director at Cala Homes (North), said: “We are thrilled to begin work on this exciting new development in Inverurie. This area has long been a desirable location due to its excellent transport links, strong community feel, and access to outstanding local amenities.

“At Cala Homes we are passionate about community and have engaged in consultations with local stakeholders throughout the planning process to ensure this development meets the aspirations and needs of local people. This collaborative approach has informed various aspects of the project, from architectural design to the enhancement of local infrastructure, aiming to create a development that complements and enhances the existing character of Inverurie.

“We are committed to delivering high-quality homes that will complement the existing surroundings and provide a fantastic place to live.”