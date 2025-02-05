Plans submitted for vast solar park and battery storage site opposite historic Scottish racing circuit

“The proposal will make an important contribution to Scotland’s net zero targets” – Justin Reid, project manager

Plans have been submitted for a solar farm and battery energy storage park opposite the Knockhill Motor Racing Circuit in Fife.

Developers behind the project said the site had been “carefully selected” to ensure it complied with “technical and environmentally sound criteria”. Grupotec and REG Power Developments have now submitted their proposals for Nettly Burn Renewable Energy Park to Fife Council and the Scottish Government’s energy consents unit.

The site, spanning some 125 hectares, is located on land some three miles north east of Saline in Fife, adjoining the A823, opposite the popular Knockhill circuit. The proposal has been lodged following a 12-month public consultation that included two public exhibitions, in March and August 2024, and meetings with community councils and community representatives, developers said.

An example of one type of battery energy storage system (BESS). These consist of one or more large batteries that store electrical power for use at a later time.

The solar farm, on some 80 hectares of land, would have an operational life of up to 40 years, while the battery storage units would help balance the grid electricity network.

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) consist of one or more large batteries that store electrical power for use at a later time. They can be charged using excess electricity generated by wind or solar farms, for example, or by grid connection during periods of lower demand. BESS projects have frequently attracted criticism over their appearance and potential safety risks. Fires involving lithium-ion batteries are rare but extremely difficult to extinguish. Also, BESS can only provide power for relatively short periods.

Justin Reid, Nettly Burn’s project manager, said: “We would like to thank everyone who took the time to attend our public exhibitions. The feedback has helped us to shape our final proposals. We will work together with the local community to deliver a project that maximises local benefits and clean energy generation.

“The proposal will make an important contribution to Scotland’s net zero targets and in particular, the Scotland-specific target for the deployment of solar PV. As a relatively long-established technology, power can be generated from solar panels at a lower cost compared with fossil fuel alternatives - without subsidies - thus helping to bring down everyone’s energy bills.”

The developers said they would work with the community to establish a benefit fund over the planned 40-year life of the project to be used by local people for local projects and initiatives. New hedgerow planting alongside existing vegetation by the road frontage will help to screen the development from view, they added.