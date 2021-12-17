Plans submitted for first phase of 900-homes development in Fife university town

The proposals from developer Headon S1 St Andrews West form part of the wider St Andrews West masterplan in the Fife coastal town, famed for its historic golf courses.

The overall development will ultimately comprise up to 900 homes along with university business and employment land.

Overseen by architectural practice Studio LBA, the detailed planning application being submitted is for 96 units which include a mix of terraced, semi-detached housing, flats and maisonettes “placed carefully within an extensively landscaped setting”.

CGI of part of the proposed project.

Subject to planning approval, the developer hopes to break ground on the first phase in summer 2022.

Headon S1 St Andrews West brings together two family-owned businesses with a “clear vision” for the delivery of this initial phase of St Andrews West.

Director Joe Headon said: “Our vision for St Andrews West has evolved over many years and this phase aims to deliver an exemplar new urban development, with a long-term commitment to the town and community.

“Whilst being an exciting new contemporary design, our proposals have been undertaken with clear regard to the sensitivities of placing this development in such a historic town. The design has been developed through careful studies, analysis and gaining an understanding of the wider context of St Andrews.

“We look forward to continuing to engage with the local community on future development proposals as they emerge.”

Headon is a St Andrews-based developer with more than 30 years of experience developing in the town. S1 Developments and the Teague family have been behind many prestigious residential developments primarily in the Edinburgh area.

The firm said sustainability was at the heart of the design, which includes low and zero carbon technologies, “biodiverse” landscaping and reduced energy consumption through high levels of insulation and air-tightness.

Shared streets, dedicated cycle lanes and connections to wider public transport networks will aim to encourage sustainable travel. A “central green corridor” running through the site aims to connect neighbourhoods and provide a safe social amenity space for residents.

“Key to the design of this phase is an understanding of the sensitivities of placing a new contemporary development within a historic town,” developers noted.

