Green light granted for more than 80 flats and family homes in picturesque Fife coastal village

Housebuilder Cala has been given the green light for more than 80 new homes in the picturesque Fife coastal village of Aberdour after the original plans were redrawn.

By Scott Reid
Friday, 14th May 2021, 12:30 pm
The blueprint for 84 homes to the south of Main Street was presented by the firm, providing further detail in accordance with the planning permission in principle granted in 2019. Included within the development are 21 affordable homes.

Cala said the layout had been “sensitively designed” to ensure that views across the development towards both Inchcolm Abbey and Aberdour Obelisk were maintained.

Steven Cooper, planning manager at Cala Homes (East), said: “We have been working hard to ensure that the proposal meets the requirements of local buyers whilst engaging with the local community to address concerns.

A computer-created impression of how the new development will look in the popular Fife seaside village of Aberdour.

“Although it has not been possible to accommodate all of the suggestions made by the community council, we have been able to make some changes to the site design through this engagement. We are pleased that this was noted by the planning committee.

“The site is exceptionally well connected, with bus stops and the railway station within a short walk, and the local primary school also in close proximity.

“Ahead of starting construction work on the site, we have noted concerns locally and we will ensure a continued dialogue is in place with the community council.”

The development will provide a variety of new homes, encompassing two bedroom cottage flats, three bedroom terraced, three bedroom semi-detached, and four and five bedroom detached homes. Aberdour’s Main Street will also be widened along the frontage of the site.

