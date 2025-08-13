“Our latest set of positive results affirm that our strategy is setting us in excellent stead as we unlock the next phase of our growth” – Laura Cameron

Pinsent Masons, the multinational legal giant with some 550 staff north of the Border, has posted a 4.7 per cent rise in revenue as it gears up to move its Glasgow base into a landmark office building.

The latest results, for the year to the end of April 2025, show that firm-wide revenue topped £680 million, while profit per equity partner reached £797,000, an increase of 0.5 per cent. Bosses said the firm had seen continued growth within its core sectors and across its jurisdictions.

During the year, a strong commitment to the firm’s presence in Glasgow was made with the securing of 31,000 square feet of Grade A office space at the city’s flagship Aurora building in Bothwell Street. Occupation is anticipated to be in early 2026.

Laura Cameron, managing partner, Pinsent Masons.

Laura Cameron, the Scots-born managing partner of Pinsent Masons, which has Scottish operations in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow, said: “In the last 12 months we have seen the work of our clients and markets committee come to fruition as we’ve focused on deepening our client relationships, enriching our understanding of their strategic challenges and supporting on their most significant instructions. Our latest set of positive results affirm that our strategy is setting us in excellent stead as we unlock the next phase of our growth, internationally.”

In Scotland, the firm’s corporate and employment teams were bolstered with the appointment of former EnQuest general counsel Chris Sawyer as a partner, and seasoned employment specialist Gillian Harrington as a partner, both based in Aberdeen.

In Edinburgh, financial services expert Walter Clark was appointed as a partner, joining from rival Burness Paull, while Gillian Frew was appointed head of office, and in the most recent round of promotions four Scottish lawyers joined the partnership, while seven were promoted to legal director.

Transactions involving Scottish lawyers included advising Ithaca Energy on its £754m combination with Italian operator Eni, advising Motor Fuel Group on the £2.5 billion acquisition of petrol courts and EV charging sites from supermarket giant Morrisons, and ongoing support for Winchburgh Development’s £1bn residential project in West Lothian.

Cameron added: “We know that clients value our ability to make the right connections across our global platform and thanks to investment in new offices in Shenzhen and Riyadh, we can look forward to continuing to build our seamless cross-border offering and deepening client relationships in new geographies.”

The firm has more than 490 partners and 3,500 people operating from 27 offices around the world.

Katharine Hardie, partner and chair of Pinsent Masons in Scotland, added: “It has been another strong year for the firm in Scotland in which we have acted for global corporates on some of the largest transactions of their kind, while recruiting highly experienced lawyers to the partnership and promoting young talent which will form the backbone of our next generation of leaders.

