15th year of growth triggers bonuses for staff at Scottish legal giant Brodies

Brodies, the Scottish legal heavyweight, has racked up its 15th consecutive year of growth, triggering a 5 per cent bonus for hundreds of staff.

The firm’s latest results reveal that total revenues rose to £126.7 million for the year ending April 30, 2025 - an increase of some 11 per cent from £114.3m the previous year. Operating profit also grew, reaching in excess of £50m, up from £49.2m, with profit per equity partner recorded at £885,296.

Continued investment in several key areas saw headcount increase by about 5 per cent, from 837 to 883. This included the appointment of banking and finance partner James Wilson and seven internal partner promotions.

Stephen Goldie is managing partner of law firm Brodies.

Edinburgh-headquartered Brodies - widely seen as being Scotland’s largest indigenous law firm - awarded a 5 per cent bonus to all eligible colleagues, alongside individual performance bonuses and salary increases.

All the firm’s core practice areas are said to have made progress during the past year, including banking and finance, corporate and commercial, dispute resolution and property. The full-service firm saw growth in instructions for work in Scotland, the UK and internationally.

Cash balances at year-end stood at £23.7m, up from £20.9m the previous year.

The latest results come as Iain Rutherford steps up to chair, succeeding Christine O’Neill, who completed four three-year terms in the role. She continues in her role as a partner.

Managing partner Stephen Goldie said: “Achieving progress amid continuing domestic and global headwinds reflects the resilience and ambition of our clients in Scotland, across the UK, and internationally.

“Recording our 15th consecutive year of growth is testament to the strength of those relationships and the dedication of our colleagues to deliver exceptional legal services.

“As we enter the second year of our current three-year strategic cycle, we remain focused on those plans - recognising the talent and contribution of our colleagues, encouraging greater collaboration across our firm and with our clients, and investing in our offices and in technology that augments the high standards our clients expect.”

He added: “We also welcome our new chair, Iain Rutherford, and extend our utmost thanks to Christine O’Neill KC for the considerable wisdom and unwavering commitment she brought to the role of chair.

“The year in review marks my first full year as managing partner. In that time, it has been my privilege to work closely with many colleagues across the firm.”

Highlights from the financial year in review include acting for Parkmead Group on its sale of the entire issued share capital of Parkmead (E&P) to Serica Energy, and being the lead legal adviser in the creation of new template agreements to encourage landowners and investors across the UK to participate in woodland and peatland carbon projects. The firm also acted on the build to rent (BTR) investment acquisition of Granary Quay, Glasgow for £70m.