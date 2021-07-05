Pharmacy specialist in good health after snapping up store in Highlands

Glasgow-based M&D Green Group has used the funding from HSBC UK to buy Great Glen Pharmacy in the centre of Drumnadrochit – marking its first venture outside the Central Belt – and refurbish the new asset’s dispensary.

M&D Green Group will retain all 12 existing staff at the pharmacy and will add four to fill pharmacist and support staff roles.

The deal increases the group’s portfolio of pharmacies across Scotland to 25 and kick-starts its ambitions to make further acquisitions outside the Central Belt.

The new addition to M&D Green Group increases its portfolio of pharmacies across Scotland to 25. Picture: contributed.

The group is also focusing on being a sustainable business, with plans under way to replace its fleet of vans with electric vehicles, and stop all use of plastic bags.

Martin Green, owner of M&D Green Group, said: “We’re looking forward to implementing our well-established systems and processes to strengthen the offering for the community in and around Drumnadrochit.”

Grant Bett, relationship director at HSBC UK, said: “M&D Green Group’s experience of delivering pharmaceutical services across Scotland will no doubt bring benefits to its new patients – and it’s fantastic to see that its plans will benefit the environment, too. We’re proud to support the group’s ambitious growth strategy – and look forward to seeing the realisation of its acquisition plans.”

The capital to support M&D Group’s latest venture was allocated from HSBC’s £15 billion SME Fund, which sees £650 million committed to supporting smaller firms in Scotland.

