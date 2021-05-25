Scotland's biggest dental group pushes through 50-practice milestone with six more to come

Clyde Munro Dental Group, which was established in 2015 by Jim Hall, has vowed to continue down the growth trail after securing its latest addition, Mearns Dental – a “thriving” two-practice operation in Newton Mearns.

The deal takes the group’s tally north of the Border to 51, with a further six practices at heads of terms and expected to complete in the coming weeks.

The Glasgow-based group, which is backed by Investec and Synova, set out from day one to focus on Scotland, with a vision to become “the nation’s family dentist” while retaining the identity of its individual surgeries.

Clyde Munro was founded by Jim Hall in 2015 with the acquisition of seven dental practices. Picture: Ian Georgeson Photography

Clyde Munro was founded by Hall with the acquisition of seven practices. He said: “There are around 700 practices in Scotland that could fit the mould for joining Clyde Munro, so we don’t believe things will slow up.

“Covid-19 has been the final straw for many dentists, who already face huge regulatory requirements. Many of them simply didn’t get into the profession to run a business, or complete a mountain of paperwork at the end of a long day of clinical work.

“What is critical for us now is that we ensure we deliver for our practices as we grow – and keep looking to bring efficiencies of scale, the latest techniques and procedures, all while retaining the character and individuality of each location.”

The newly acquired Mearns Dental was founded by Craig Taylor, when he merged his Crookfur Dental Practice with Gordon Robertson’s Means Cross Dental Practice in 1992.

Taylor’s two fellow partners, Eloy Lopez and Lyndsey Chalmers, along with their 15-strong team, including three associate dentists and three dental hygienists, will stay on as part of the takeover, ensuring continuity for patients.

As well as its acquisition spree, Clyde Munro has invested tens of thousands of pounds in the latest equipment and training, bringing new techniques and treatments. Bosses said the group’s broad geographic spread meant that patients in rural locations could now access treatments that previously required lengthy trips.

Across Scotland, the 51 practices provide for 400,000 patients and employ some 400 staff.

The latest deal comes just weeks after the group swallowed two Highland dental practices, through the acquisition of McIntyre Corbet & Associates.

A practice in Dingwall was bought over by Iain McIntyre in 1988, before the service was expanded due to patient demand to a second site, in Invergordon, when Chris Corbet joined the team in 1990. The pair became friends while studying dentistry together at the University of Dundee and have been fronting the practice for more than 30 years.

McIntyre said: “Our loyal and dedicated team have helped create practices we’re immensely proud of. It is extremely fulfilling to play such an integral part in the heath care of the local community.

“With Clyde Munro on board we’ll have continuity for our patients. We are excited to see the opportunities that will arise with the growing group, which I’m sure will present future growth and patient care enhancements.”

