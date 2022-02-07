Pharmacy chain expands to Liverpool following seven figure funding deal

Kasim Gulzar, chief executive and founder of Rightdose Pharmacy.

The Glasgow-headquartered pharmacy group operates six community pharmacies across Scotland and launched an online service in 2020 – Rightdose.co.uk – which offers prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, and an innovative home delivery service.

The new pharmacy has created five new jobs with further growth opportunities in the pipeline. The strategic acquisition will act as a step in the company's plans to grow and establish the brand across the UK following the deal with HSBC UK.

The acquisition of the Liverpool pharmacy will allow for the expansion of the pharmacy’s online home delivery service, Rightdose Pouch, across England. Rightdose pouch provides patients with home delivery of their regular medication in daily pouches. Each one is stamped with the time and date along with the name and dosage of medication. The medication dispensing service is already being used by members of the public in Scotland.

Kasim Gulzar, chief executive and founder of Rightdose Pharmacy, said: “We’re thrilled to have acquired our first pharmacy in Liverpool which has enabled us to expand the group into England. Patient care is at the heart of what we do, and our customers are front and centre of our business model. The combination of our community pharmacies and online offering will ensure the local community is able to easily receive prescriptions and access medicine when required. The support from HSBC UK has been crucial in enabling this, and we are excited to embark on the next stage of our development.”

Grant Bett, relationship director at HSBC UK, said: “We are delighted to support Rightdose Pharmacy with the development of their exciting and strategic growth plans which will enable them to enter new markets. The business demonstrates a genuine commitment to exceptional customer service, and we look forward to seeing their expansion continue throughout the UK.”

Rightdose Pharmacy currently employs 78 members of staff across their portfolio of community pharmacies. Locations include Cathcart Road, Alexandra Parade and Kennishead Avenue in Glasgow; Eyre Place in Edinburgh; Station Road in Falkirk, and Haldane Avenue in Dundee.

