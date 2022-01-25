Petrofac secures North Sea well contract extension with NEO Energy

Energy services group Petrofac has sealed a five-year contract extension with NEO Energy covering a string of North Sea fields.

By Scott Reid
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 12:31 pm

The firm will provide a five-year framework for well management and well operator support for 27 wells across the Affleck, Balloch, Dumbarton, Lochranza and Finlaggan fields located in the central North Sea.

The contract also positions Petrofac to support future well construction and intervention campaigns.

Nick Shorten, chief operating officer for Petrofac’s asset solutions business, said: “As well operator for over 50 wells on behalf of seven clients, including NEO Energy, this award allows us to build on our exemplary track record of delivering well operator services in the UK Continental Shelf.

Petrofac has announced a five-year contract extension for well management and well operator services with NEO Energy. Picture: Simon Price

“Unlocking long-term value for our clients is of the utmost importance to Petrofac. Since taking on well management and well operator responsibilities on behalf of NEO in 2020, we have proactively managed the integrity of existing well stock, supported the successful start-up of the Finlaggan Field and continued to plan and prepare for execution of production enhancing intervention and new well construction campaigns in 2022/23.

“We have achieved this thanks to our close working relationship with NEO and our commitment to enhancing value and delivery excellence.”

Petrofac, which has some 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally, said the deal builds on its previously awarded integrated services contract with NEO Energy.

The contract, which began in 2020 and was extended early in 2021, involves the provision of ongoing operational, maintenance, engineering, and construction support for the operator’s UK activities, while retaining direct procurement and managing sub-contracted services.

