Peterson Energy Logistics has been awarded a key logistics contract to support the onshore development of the Viking Wind Farm in Shetland.

The 443-megawatt project is scheduled to come online in 2024 and will comprise 103 wind turbines. The contract from Vestas will see Peterson provide offloading, storage and transportation services for more than 1,000 wind turbine components from its facilities in Shetland. The firm plans on recruiting an additional ten operational and office-based workers to support the development.

Peterson, which has 55 staff on the island, and Vestas have worked together in Shetland for more than 20 years with the logistics company supporting the Burradale Wind Farm with lifting services and transporting Vestas’ anchor cages for the Viking project in 2021.

Chris Coull, managing director for Scotland at Peterson, said: “We’re pleased to be awarded this major contract from Vestas and play a key role in supporting the delivery of this important project for Shetland and the whole of the UK. Peterson has a proven track record of executing large-scale infrastructure projects in Shetland, and our Greenhead Base facilities are ideally suited to support this exciting project. We look forward to working closely with Vestas and all the stakeholders.”

The Viking Wind Farm project will produce almost 2TWh (terawatt hours) of energy each year - enough to power almost half a million homes annually and reduce carbon emissions by half a million tonnes each year. It is seen as playing a crucial role in contributing towards the UK and Scotland’s net zero targets.