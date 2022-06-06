Police Scotland received a report that a man had been injured in the Upper Kergord area at around 10.15am on Sunday.

Emergency services attended but the so far un-named man was declared dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and the Health and Safety Executive will be informed in due course.”

Shetland is ideal for the development of wind farms and other green energy projects

The incident happened at a site where a converter is being built as part of the SSE Renewables Viking wind farm project which will see 103 turbines set around Shetland.

The site is run by BAM Nuttall, which the man who died worked for.

It is understood that the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal and the Health and Safety Executive will collaborate on a joint investigation to determine how the tragedy occurred and a Fatal Accident Inquiry is likely to be announced.

A BAM Nuttal spokesman said: “We can confirm an incident at our Viking Windfarm project site on Shetland, today, has resulted in the tragic fatality of a colleague.

“Our condolences are with their family, and support is being made available to them and to members of the team.

“An investigation is under way and we’re working closely with our client and the authorities.”

SSE Renewables head of onshore projects Derek Hastings said: “We are devastated by today’s news and our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the young man who tragically died.