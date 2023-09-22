All Sections
Perthshire mum secures supermarket deal for biscuit range aimed at children with food allergies

A Perthshire-based entrepreneur has secured a national product listing for her biscuit range aimed at children with food allergies.
By Scott Reid
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 13:42 BST
 Comment
Perthshire-based entrepreneur Kirsty Dingwall has launched her market-first kids’ top 14-allergen-free biscuit range, Angelic Safetylicious Oat Squares, into Sainsbury’s stores across the UK.

Sainsbury’s is the first major bricks-and-mortar supermarket listing for the Angelic Free From biscuit brand, launched by Kirsty Dingwall in 2012 after she left her job with Ernst & Young. The retail giant is listing the brand’s latest product, Safetylcious Chocolate Chip Oat Squares.

An estimated 7 per cent of UK children live with a food allergy, with cases said to be rising. At least one in every classroom is now affected, according to charity, Allergy UK, with 20 per cent of severe allergic reactions to food happening while a child is at school.

Dingwall’s son, Joshua, had multiple food allergies from a young age, and the latest Safetylicious range was born out of her frustration at the lack of safe and inclusive snacking options that allergy parents could rely on. The national Sainsbury’s listing follows success for the Scottish brand online via Amazon and Ocado, as well as export channels.

Dingwall said: “We are incredibly excited about this launch into Sainsbury’s and we’re looking forward to working with them to help take the worry out of snack time for more families, with access to a safe and delicious range that also puts the fun back into kids’ lunchboxes.”

She has also joined forces with Natalie Hopkins, founder of the auto-injector training programme, The Allergy Badge, to launch the Angelic School Safe initiative - a free allergy training resource for schools across the country. The monthly course supports all members of school staff, promoting safer snacking, allergy awareness and inclusivity.

