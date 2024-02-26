Located 30 miles north of Perth, River Tilt Park offers 52 lodges and 64 static caravan pitches as well as a variety of utility buildings and a leisure club.

A Perthshire holiday park offering more than 100 lodges and caravan pitches and set within the Cairngorms National Park has embarked on an extensive expansion and revamp programme after securing a multi-million finance package.

Located 30 miles north of Perth, River Tilt Park has been owned by family-run Richardson & Others since 1981. It offers 52 lodges and 64 static caravan pitches as well as a variety of utility buildings and a leisure club with swimming pool, gym and restaurant.

The funding package from Cambridge & Counties Bank, which includes a six-figure refurbishment loan, will support the upgrading of on-site cottages as well as the bar, restaurant, and leisure centre. It will also help complete the redevelopment of The Roundhouse Inn, a substantial two-storey building of stone currently being extended and refurbished.

Stuart Richardson, a director at Richardson & Others, said: “River Tilt Park has become a very popular, successful holiday destination in this area of Scotland, and it’s great to be able to capitalise by expanding the site, adding more facilities for our guests and refurbishing some key assets.”

Cambridge & Counties Bank said it was one of a few lenders to offer refurbishment loans, with the bank rolling out a promotional campaign in the first quarter of this year to drive awareness. The group has reported strong demand for its real estate finance (REF) product suite in 2023 and is forecasting continued demand this year as property investors and businesses look to expand portfolios and develop assets. The bank has a unique structure being jointly owned by Trinity Hall, a College of the University of Cambridge, and Cambridgeshire Local Government Pension Fund.

Barry Rodger, senior relationship manager, Cambridge & Counties Bank, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the team at Richardson & Others with a bespoke lending package, including our refurbishment solution, as they look to invest in their business and grow. Refurbishment loans can be a flexible means to upgrade properties and add value, and a very useful option for many professional investors and businesses.”